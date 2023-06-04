BitShares (BTS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.72 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and $21.72 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,991,942 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

