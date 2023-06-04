BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.03 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $566.96 million and $13.03 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003111 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

