Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,033,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

