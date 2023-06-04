Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Mirova

Mirova raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $14.42. 5,816,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.