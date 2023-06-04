BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $254.55 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. BNB has a total market cap of $47.85 billion and approximately $254.55 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for $307.00 or 0.01127946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,831 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,901.12031367. The last known price of BNB is 306.02061905 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1444 active market(s) with $247,510,147.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
