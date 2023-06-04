Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,000 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. Bank of America raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

ACCD stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

