Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 23,000 Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

