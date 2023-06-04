Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $239,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox Stock Down 4.2 %

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $285,947.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,868,258.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBLX opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.