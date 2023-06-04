Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $239,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
Roblox Stock Down 4.2 %
RBLX opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.