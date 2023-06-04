Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 182,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $9.00 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

