Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Sells 155,900 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,900 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,792,000 after buying an additional 216,328 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $61,463,352. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

TTD opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 494.93, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

