Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $309,000 Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

IRTC stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

