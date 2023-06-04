Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $375,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

