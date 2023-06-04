Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SM Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 4.41. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.