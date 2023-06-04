Brokers Issue Forecasts for Reservoir Media, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reservoir Media in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.09 million, a P/E ratio of 163.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 126,055 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,043,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 42,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 131,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 609,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

