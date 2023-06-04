C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $5,050,800.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
C3.ai Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $44.02.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
