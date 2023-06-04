C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.36.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Down 7.1 %

AI opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Insider Activity

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.