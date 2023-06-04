Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after buying an additional 997,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,382,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after buying an additional 777,878 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. 7,286,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,164. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

