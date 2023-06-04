CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $484,058.51 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,246.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00351833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00545416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00067439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00428483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003656 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

