Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.