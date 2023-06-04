Cardano Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.10 billion and approximately $113.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.42 or 0.06985392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,842,779,603 coins and its circulating supply is 34,891,681,413 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

