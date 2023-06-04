CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and $49,023.11 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015627 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,209.75 or 0.99996597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.77250993 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $82,755.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars.

