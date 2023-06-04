CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 343.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CDW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CDW by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 223,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $174.22. The company had a trading volume of 869,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,796. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.