Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CGAU opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -19.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

