Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.
Century Financial Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Century Financial has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $32.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
