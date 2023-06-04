Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Century Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Century Financial has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $32.00.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

