Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after buying an additional 458,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,419,000 after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

