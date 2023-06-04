Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

