China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.91 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.