China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (CIADY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.527 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of CIADY opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $52.61.
