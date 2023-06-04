China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of CYD opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

