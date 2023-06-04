China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
Shares of CYD opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
