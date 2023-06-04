Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,062.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,911.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,667.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $89,735,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 179,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

