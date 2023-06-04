ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
CDXC has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.
About ChromaDex
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.