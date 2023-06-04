ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CDXC has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.