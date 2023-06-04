Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 654,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

