Citigroup Cuts Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target to $5.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VLN stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.13. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.