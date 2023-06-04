Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) versus MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Financial Survey

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 25.70% 13.63% 1.31% MainStreet Bancshares 29.46% 17.49% 1.54%

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Civista Bancshares and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 1 5 0 2.83 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 69.94%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.60%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civista Bancshares and MainStreet Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $150.06 million 1.66 $39.43 million $2.84 5.56 MainStreet Bancshares $88.68 million 1.93 $26.67 million $3.64 6.25

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

