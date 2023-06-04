Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.20

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $99.94 million and $6.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008984 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.