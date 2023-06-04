CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.87 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00013017 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $16.90 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

