Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (CODYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3154 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

CODYY opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

