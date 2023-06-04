Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $273.84 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $273.84 million and $9.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $35.79 or 0.00131479 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00056833 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00023674 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,817 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,650,788.02067735 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.46219991 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $9,430,405.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

