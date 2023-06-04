Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $367.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.47.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.
