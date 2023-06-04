Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $367.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

