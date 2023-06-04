Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $790.45 million and $53.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,396.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.00 or 0.00350421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00542961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00067113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00426476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,434,398 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,884,231,710.865132 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.26789863 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $65,004,735.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

