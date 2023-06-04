ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.35. 4,958,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

