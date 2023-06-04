Contrasting Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -9.37% -18.16% -7.41% Bank of Communications 19.02% 9.12% 0.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konica Minolta and Bank of Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.37 billion N/A -$763.54 million ($3.17) -2.11 Bank of Communications $77.53 billion 0.67 $13.69 billion $4.23 4.14

Dividends

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Konica Minolta pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Communications pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Konica Minolta and Bank of Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Konica Minolta on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others. The Office Business segment manufactures and sells multi-functional peripherals. The Professional Print Business deals with the manufacture and sale of digital printing systems and related consumables. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells consumables and equipment for healthcare systems. The Industrial Business segment manufactures and sells electronic materials (TAC films), optical products (pick-up lenses etc.), and measuring instruments for industrial and healthcare applications. The Others segment includes operations covered by its subsidiaries. The company was founded in December 22, 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services. The company also provides corporate banking products and services comprising structured deposits and corporate certificate of deposits; syndicated loans and corporation overdraft services; wealth management services; investment banking and offshore banking services; corporate cash management and industrial chain financing services; structured deposits and wealth management products; and precious metal leasing, and precious metal and commodity trading services. In addition, it offers international banking services, such as corporate forex wealth management, document settlement, remittance and bill, and trade finance services; and interbank financing services. Further, the company provides financial leasing, trust investment, fund management, life insurance, securities dealing and brokerage, general insurance and reinsurance, debt-to-equity swaps, and financial products issuing and financial consulting services. As of December 31, 2021, It operated 248 branches in Mainland China; and 23 overseas branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions with 69 overseas operating outlets. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

