Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.09

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $9.87. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 21,599 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.51). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

