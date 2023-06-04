Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.75 or 0.00039704 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $47.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

