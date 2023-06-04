Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

BASE stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $959.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its position in Couchbase by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 252,155 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Couchbase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its position in Couchbase by 26.8% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,022 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

