Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $12,506,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAMC remained flat at $10.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

