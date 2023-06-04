Cowen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 647,000 Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 647,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. Churchill Capital Corp V makes up 1.3% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 1.04% of Churchill Capital Corp V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCV. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth $12,165,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 651,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 495,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CCV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 26,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,130. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.