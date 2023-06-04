Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,202,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,471,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,312,000 after acquiring an additional 969,579 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 564,800 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of VAQC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

