Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 432,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at about $9,817,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.