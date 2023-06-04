Cowen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,369,000. Burtech Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

